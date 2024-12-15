Stuff the Bus Ends tomorrow

Christmas gifts for teens are being collected during the annual Stuff the Bus holiday campaign.
Items should be delivered to Crittenden County Extension Office through Dec. 16 or to Crittenden County Middle School between 10 a.m., and 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 16 only.
Non-food items are preferred, including lotions, perfumes, cologne, gift cards, books, caps, hats, wallets, purses, drink tumblers, make-up and small decor for bedrooms. Collections will be donated to Community Christmas for distribution.