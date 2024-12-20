Surveillance Footage: County Office Complex

This video features two clips captured by ceiling-mounted surveillance cameras at the Crittenden County Office Complex. The footage, recorded without audio at approximately 10:34 a.m., was obtained by The Crittenden Press through a Kentucky Open Records Request. It shows a verbal confrontation between local resident Kent Withrow (wearing a ball cap) and County Attorney Bart Frazer shortly after the adjournment of the December fiscal court meeting. Following claims by Withrow that he was physically assaulted and choked, Kentucky State Police used this video to conclude that no physical assault occurred. The investigation determined Withrow’s complaint to be unfounded.