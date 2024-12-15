Lyon County Sheriff's Report

FROM LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
- On Sunday, December 8, 2024, around 4pm, Deputy David Carroll served a criminal summons on Lakisha L. McGregor (30) of Eddyville for Parent or Custodian to Send Child to School-1st or 2nd Offense. She will face a December 18th court date in Lyon District Court.
- On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, around 7am, Sheriff Brent White was dispatched to a single-vehicle, rollover collision on KY 93 South at Lamasco. His investigation revealed a 1999 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Courtney N. Burns (28) of Murray, was North on KY 93 when she failed to negotiate a curve, exited the right shoulder before overcorrecting, crossing both lanes of travel and overturning off the left shoulder. The Eddyville Fire Department, Lyon County EMS, and KYTC personnel assisted Sheriff White at the scene. Burns declined transport to a medical facility.
- On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, around 2:30pm, Sheriff Brent White served Jason R. Bullins (45) of Middlesboro with a Bell District Court bench warrant, charging him with Failure to Appear in Bell District Court for Fleeing/Evading Police-2nd Degree (on foot) and Resisting Arrest. Bullins awaits extradition back to Bell County.
- On Tuesday, December 10, 2024 around 7:30pm, Deputy David Carroll charged Bryan J. Porter (18) of Eddyville with Theft by Unlawful Taking. The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of road signs and posts being stolen in various parts of the county from the Lyon County Road Department foreman. The investigation led to Porter and a male juvenile as well as the recovery of several stolen signs and a sign post. Porter and the juvenile are accused of stealing the property and face a January court date in Lyon District Court.
- On Thursday, December 12, 2024, around 11am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams received a theft complaint at a Kuttawa business. His investigation revealed a thief or thieves entered a dock at a local marina and opened a storage box before stealing Dewalt power tools. If anyone has information concerning this theft, they are asked to call Chief Deputy Sam Adams at 270.388.2311.
- On Thursday, December 12, 2024, around 7:49pm, Deputy Josh Travis served Tate A. Lee (24) of Russell with a Boyd Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking – Auto Under $10,000 in value. Lee awaits extradition back to Boyd County.
- On Thursday, December 12, 2024, around 9:53pm, Deputy Josh Travis served three Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrants on the following offenders:
- Daniel W. Kappessor, Jr (37) of Louisville charged with Assault-2nd Degree, Promoting Contraband-1st Degree, and Persistent Felony Offender-I.
- Brian Batey (53) of Ashland charged with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-II.
- Reginald L. Grider, Jr. (33) of Louisville charged with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-II.