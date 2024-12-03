Fatal accident on I-24 at Kuttawa

A double fatality was among a spate of traffic accidents as the season's first snowfall blanketed the area, making driving hazardous.
The three-vehicle crash on I-24 in Lyon that took the lives of two individuals was near the Kuttawa exit 40 just after 5pm. Traffic was backed up for several hours in the eastbound lanes. No other details from the crash have been released.
First responders around the region worked a number of non-injury accidents, including a couple in Crittenden County.
Due to road conditions, Crittenden County Schools are out today.