Escapee search underway in west KY

Preliminary investigation reveals Kevin D. Johnson, 52, of Madisonville walked away from a work detail at the Convention Center in Hopkinsville.
Kevin D. Johnson is described as a white male, 6’ 2”, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Johnson is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Citizens may also report tips confidentially through the KSP website: https://www.kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov/tip