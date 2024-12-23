Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

- On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, around 5:16pm, Deputy David Carroll responded to a single-vehicle collision on US 62, 5 miles West of Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2015 Toyota Rav4, operated by Kimberly Coffman (42) of Kuttawa, was traveling between Hopewell Road and Dustin Road when a deer entered her path, resulting in a collision. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, around 2:15pm, Sheriff Brent White was at the Food Giant parking lot for a Cram the Cruiser event when he witnessed a two-vehicle collision in the parking lot. His investigation revealed a 2006 GMC Envoy, operated by Julia Linzy (74) of Fredonia backed into a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, operated by June Koch (62) of Eddyville. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, around 6:30pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver was on patrol when he observed a vehicle at a high rate of speed on US 62 West in Kuttawa. He made a traffic stop on a 2020Chevrolet and identified the operator as Joshua C. Hayes (39) of Ashland. Following a roadside investigation, Hayes was arrested and charged with Speeding, DUI-1st Offense, and Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, around 10:28pm, Deputy Josh Travis was on patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling East in the West bound lane of US 62 West near Kuttawa. He observed the vehicle veer into the median and merge back into the correct, East bound lanes of travel. He made a traffic stop in Kuttawa near the intersection of US 62 and KY 93 North. Following a roadside investigation, the operator, identified as Donald R. Lucas (72) of Eddyville, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and DUI-1st Offense. Lucas was later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, December 20, 2024, around 1:14am, Deputy Shannon Oliver was dispatched to I-24 for a single-vehicle collision near the 42-mile marker. His investigation revealed 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Johnathon C. Underwood (41) of Morganton, GA was West bound when a semi-truck in front of him had a tire failure which resulted in a blow-out. Tire debris from the semi-truck, driven by Corey Wells (51) of St. Louis. MO was impacted by Underwood, resulting in damage to his vehicle. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Friday, December 20, 2024, around 8:53am, SRO Deputy Jason Young was notified of a drug complaint in the Lyon County High School. His investigation revealed a high school student accidently dropped a Marijuana vape device from his clothing. A school staff member recovered the contraband and provided it to the SRO Deputy. After reviewing surveillance camera footage, it was confirmed to have come from a 16-year-old male student. The student was identified and charged by SRO Deputy Young with Possession of Marijuana. The juvenile was released to a parent/guardian.
- On Friday, December 20, 2024, around 10:24pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single-vehicle collision complaint in the Lamasco community. His investigation revealed a 2016 Honda Odyssey van, driven by Paul W. Fortner (21) of Cookeville, TN was involved, and Fortner was found passed out at the wheel after leaving KY 93 South and colliding with a fence. As fire department and rescue personnel where attempting to render aid to the driver, Fortner attempted to drive off numerous times, apparently unaware the vehicle was inoperable. Fortner was found to possess numerous open alcoholic beverage containers, suspected Marijuana, and items of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested by Deputy Travis and charged with DUI-1st Offense, Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree (i.e., fence damage), Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia Possession. Fortner was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. Deputies were assisted on scene by the Eddyville Fire Department, Kentucky State Police, and Lyon County EMS.