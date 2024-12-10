SURVEY | From KY Sen. Jason Howell

STATE SENATOR JASON HOWELL PUBLISHES LEGISLATIVE SURVEY TO ENGAGE 1ST SENATE DISTRICT CONSTITUENTS
FRANKFORT, KY (Dec. 9, 2024)—State Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, is excited to announce the
As we approach Jan. 7— day one of the 2025 Legislative Session of the Kentucky General Assembly—Howell values the opinions of his constituents. The online survey will remain open until Sunday, December 22.
Constituents can access the survey directly on Howell’s legislative profile page atLegislature.ky.gov or by CLICKING HERE. To find the survey manually, visitors can follow these steps:
- Visit Legislature.ky.gov.
- Click on "Senators" under the "Legislators" drop-down tab at the top left of the home page.
- Scroll down to locate Howell, or use CTRL+F and enter his name.
- Alternatively, users can search for him by entering their county name at the top of the page.
- Once on Howell’s LRC profile, find the survey link under his district number on the right side of the page.
Howell asks constituents to participate in the survey over the next two weeks. The feedback will be crucial in shaping his legislative priorities and actions during the 2025 legislative session. The survey is only intended for residents of the counties referenced above. To identify your delegates in the Kentucky General Assembly, please use the “Find Your Legislator” tool available at THIS LINK.
Constituents can always contact Deneen’s office to share their thoughts directly or leave a message for lawmakers via the LRC legislative message line at 800-372-7181.
Additional lines for specific inquiries are:
- Bill Status Line: 866-840-2835
- Meeting Information Line: 800-633-9650
- Meeting Line en Español: 866-840-6575
- Hearing and Speech Impairment Message Line: 800-896-0305
For more information or assistance, constituents can contact Deneen at 502-564-8100 or email Jason.Howell@kylegislature.gov.
For the complete 2025 legislative calendar, CLICK HERE.
Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Howell serves as co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee on Agriculture. He is a member of the Interim Joint Committees on Banking and Insurance; Economic Development and Workforce Investment; Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations; and Tourism, Small Business, and Information Technology. Additionally, Howell serves as vice chair of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and is a Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee member. He also serves on the Workforce Attraction and Retention Task Force. In the Senate, Howell is a member of the Standing Committees on Banking and Insurance; Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor; Licensing and Occupations; and serves as chair of the Agriculture Committee.