Road work at Lyon-Livingston Line

This is along U.S. 62 between Chandler Road and Hopewell Road and below Barkley Dam near the Livingston-Lyon County Line.
Crews will repair a slide along the roadway embankment. A temporary traffic signal will control alternating traffic flow through the work zone. The signal will be in place 24 hours a day until completion of the project.
Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed on Thursday, December 19 and all traffic control devices will then be removed.
Motorists should heed signage and use caution while traveling through the work zone.