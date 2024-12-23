Cutter & Cash at Marion Methodist Church

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable morning of music and celebration! This Sunday, December 29th, at 10:45 am, join us Cutter and Cash at the historic Marion Methodist Church for a special program honoring the season of Christ’s birth.
This joyous occasion will feature an extraordinary performance by Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass, a vibrant bluegrass ensemble deeply rooted in their West Kentucky origins. Known for their energetic performances that span coast to coast, this talented group brings a fresh yet authentic approach to bluegrass traditions.
Having recently performed on the prestigious Grand Ole Opry stage to two standing ovations, Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass are on a meteoric rise in the bluegrass scene. Their latest project, produced by CMA and Grammy Award winner Jeannie Seely, includes their new single, "Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys", which is making waves on radio and streaming platforms alike.
Expect a show filled with infectious enthusiasm, masterful musicianship, and captivating vocals that will make this morning one to remember. Their love for the music resonates in every note, inviting you to an immersive bluegrass journey that celebrates the season’s spirit.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the irresistible charm and talent of Cutter & Cash and The Kentucky Grass in the beautiful and historic Marion Methodist Church setting. Gather your friends and family, and let’s come together for this festive celebration! See you there! 🎶✨