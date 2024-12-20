YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, December 20, 2024
Methodist Church communion is Christmas Eve
The annual Christmas Eve communion at Marion Methodist Church will feature come-and-go service between 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24.
The candlelit sanctuary will welcome members of the community who are welcome to kneel at the alter together as families and accept the communion sacraments.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/20/2024 05:00:00 AM
