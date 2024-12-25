Merry Christmas to our readers, friends and neighbors

Christmas is a time to reflect on the blessings we have received, the connections that sustain us and the light of hope that guides us forward.
It is a time to celebrate the birth of Christ, whose love and sacrifice remind us of the true meaning of this season—peace, joy and goodwill to all.
May your Christmas be filled with the warmth of family, the love of friends and the joy that comes from giving and sharing. We pray that the hope of this season fills your heart and home, lighting the way to a blessed New Year.
From all of us at The Press, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
As a reminder, there will be no newspaper next week.