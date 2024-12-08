Lyon County Sheriff's Activity

LAST WEEK'S ACTIVITY
- On Monday, December 2, 2024, at 4:21pm, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a four-vehicle, serious injury collision on I-24 near the 41-mile- marker. The investigation by Kentucky State Police determined a 2000 Honda Passport, operated by Tiffany Anderson (44) of Hopkinsville was West on I-24 when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a 2020 International semi driven by Tomas Almaguer-Martinez (54) of Mexico who was also traveling West. The Anderson vehicle then crossed the median and collided with a 2024 GMC Sierra driven by Tucker Heaton (42) of Princeton and a 2024 Freightliner driven by Dipen Tiwari (26) of Ohio.
- The collision resulted in Anderson being transported to a local hospital for her injuries, and James Sanders, a passenger in the Anderson vehicle, being transported to a Missouri hospital for serious injuries. Tara Rex (51) of Madisonville and James D. Simmons (42) of Paducah were both ejected from the Anderson vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner’s Office. No other serious injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Kentucky State Police, Kuttawa & Eddyville Fire Departments, KYTC Dept. of Highways, Lyon County Coroner’s Office, and the Caldwell Coroner’s Office for their assistance to this investigation.
- On Monday, December 2, 2024, at 6pm, Deputy David Carroll was dispatched to a two-vehicle collisionon US 62 West near Barkley Dam. His investigation revealed a 2006 Buick Lucerne, driven by Jeffery S. Claborn (50) of Calvert City was traveling West on US 62 when a 2015 Nissan Rogue, driven by Heather J. Taylor (45) of Grand Rivers, was stopped in West bound traffic due to traffic congestion. The Claborn vehicle collided with the rear-end of the Taylor vehicle. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, around 1:35am, Deputy David Carroll responded to a single vehicle collision on I-24. His investigation revealed a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Andrii V. Zavelytsya (39) of Redmond, WA, was West bound near the 42-mile-marker when a deer entered his path and he was unable to avoid a collision with the animal. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, around 9:50am, following a drug sweep with canines at the High School and Middle School, SRO Deputy Jason Young charged a 16-year-old male student with Possession of Marijuana. The child was released to the custody of a parent/guardian. Sheriff White thanked the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with providing K-9 support to the school district.
- On Saturday, December 7, 2024, around 7pm, Deputy Josh Travis charged Tamara A. Gipson (47), of Eddyville, with a Union District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court for a traffic case. Gipson is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.