Lyon County Sheriff's Activity

HOLIDAY Things to Do The Living Christmas Tree hosted by Community Arts Foundation will have the following shows at Fohs Hall NIGHTTIME SHOWS 7 p.m. Sat., Dec. ...

Fatal accident on I-24 at Kuttawa A double fatality was among a spate of traffic accidents as the season's first snowfall blanketed the area, making driving hazardous. T...

Local News Anytime You Want to Listen LISTEN NOW Brought to you by Ellington Detailing Deer Creek Baptist Church

Multiple injuries in KY 91 crash On November 23, 2024, Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Ladd responded to a two-vehicle collision on KY 91 (Marion Road). A Chevrol...