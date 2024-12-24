Caldwell County Sheriff's Activity

- On December 21, 2024 Caldwell County Deputy Ashley Copeland was dispatched to a residence where an unknown male was knocking on doors and shinning a flashlight through the windows. Upon arrival and further investigation, Deputy Copeland charged and arrested Joshua Hilton,32, of Cadiz Ky., driving under the influence of Alcohol 1st offense . Mr. Hilton was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.
- On December 21, 2024 Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy Mac Englebright was dispatched to Marion Road and Skinframe Creek Road, in reference to a single -vehicle collision. A Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Dale Haberlock , 67, of Princeton KY., was traveling southbound when it went off the right side of the roadway, traveling down into a ditch, then coming back up an embankment making contact with several trees before coming to final rest . Mr. Haberlock was airlifted to Evansville, IN ., due to injuries sustained in the accident . The accident is and ongoing investigation with speed and alcohol possibly a factor. Deputy Englebright was assisted on scene by Deputy Brown and Deputy Copeland, AmeriPro EMS, Princeton/Caldwell Frie Department ,Air Evac Life Team and Trice Hughes Towing and Recovery Services.
- On December 22,2024 Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle fatal collision on I-69 Southbound at mile marker 76. Upon arrival and future investigation, a 2009 Toyota Camry operated by Jacob L. Martin, 25, of Kuttawa ,Ky., left the right side of the highway for unknown reason and it then hit the embankment, spun and rolled onto its top. Mr. Martin was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Caldwell County Deputies Copeland and Brown were assisted on scene by Princeton Fire, AmeriPro EMS, The Caldwell County Corner, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky State Highway Dept, and Trice Hughes . The investigation is still ongoing.