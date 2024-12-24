Caldwell County Sheriff's Activity

Surveillance Footage: County Office Complex This video features two clips captured by ceiling-mounted surveillance cameras at the Crittenden County Office Complex. The footage, recorde...

KSP finds that alleged assault unfounded Kent Withrow (left) and Bart Frazer in a verbal exchange. A situation brewing recently on social media reached a boiling point this morning ...

Nunn Switch Closure: Jan 6-10 Attention, Crittenden County residents: A section of Nunn Switch Road will be temporarily closed to traffic early next year to allow for rep...

High-speed chase of stolen car in Marion Local authorities were involved in a high-speed chase of a suspect believed to have stolen a vehicle from Greenwood Heights. The chase beg...