Monday, December 9, 2024

Big names featured talent at Salem benefit

Cumberland River Homes will present A Very Merry Christmas benefit Friday, Dec. 13 at Salem Baptist Church.

Jamey Ragle, Chris Golden and Cutter & Cash and the Kentucky Grass will perform during the event, which is a fundraiser for Cumberland River Homes.

The event is free and begins at 6 p.m.





