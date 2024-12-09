YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, December 9, 2024
Big names featured talent at Salem benefit
Cumberland River Homes will present A Very Merry Christmas benefit Friday, Dec. 13 at Salem Baptist Church.
Jamey Ragle, Chris Golden and Cutter & Cash and the Kentucky Grass will perform during the event, which is a fundraiser for Cumberland River Homes.
The event is free and begins at 6 p.m.
12/09/2024 09:22:00 AM
