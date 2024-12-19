KSP finds that alleged assault unfounded

|Kent Withrow (left) and Bart
Frazer in a verbal exchange.
Withrow later filed an assault complaint against Frazer, alleging he was grabbed and choked, according to authorities. However, Kentucky State Police reviewed surveillance footage from the county office complex and found no evidence to support Withrow's claims. The footage, which lacked audio, showed only what appeared to be a verbal exchange, and the investigation was closed.
This incident follows a history of criticism from Withrow, whose social media posts against Frazer and Judge-Executive Perry Newcom began after a roofing contract was awarded to a lower bidder over Withrow’s company. Withrow sued the county over the decision but lost in court, with the ruling upheld on appeal.
Upon request today, The Press was provided an opportunity to view the entire video. We have also asked for a copy of the video in order to make it public.
For the full story and more details, check out the upcoming issue of The Press.