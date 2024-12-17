Incidence of illnesses opens walk-in clinic

The ER opened in its new location today, Tuesday, Dec. 17, on the southwest of the building where intensive care and later the cardiology clinic was located.
CCH CEO Shawn Bright said the walk-in clinic will be open 4-9 p.m., weekdays and from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., on weekends as needed.
Bright said masking is advised for individuals who are symptomatic for flu or strep. He said it is important that strep is treated with antibiotics because it can cause heart trouble if left untreated.
As a reminder, handwashing is crucial to stopping the spread of infection, and patients who take antibiotics for 24 hours should replace their toothbrush to avoid reinfection.
