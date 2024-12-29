Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

- On Monday, December 23, 2024, just after 6pm, Deputy David Carroll responded to a single-vehicle collision on US 62, approximately 3 miles West of Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2010 GMC Acadia, driven by Richard Thompson (57) of Kuttawa was West bound when a deer entered the roadway resulting in a collision. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Monday, December 23, 2024, around 7:25pm, Deputy David Carroll and Kentucky State Police Troopers located a fugitive from justice at a residence in the Saratoga community off KY 293. The investigation revealed Billy A. Poe (44) of Princeton, was a fugitive due to a Parole Violation warrant being active for his arrest. Poe was paroled by the Kentucky Parole Board after being convicted in Lyon Circuit Court of Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor andPersistent Felony Offender-1st Degree, as well as in Caldwell Circuit Court of Escape-2nd Degree (jail facility). Poe is accused of violating the terms of his parole by absconding parole supervision, failure to complete a sex offender treatment program, failure to report to his parole officer as directed, possession of alcohol, and violation of supplemental conditions of supervision of a sex offender. Poe was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, around 6pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a suspicious person complaint at a business off KY 93 South. The caller reported a female was pacing back in forth in front of the business and when they asked if they could assist her, she began acting very oddly. Deputy Travis arrived and identified the female as Lori A. Young (42) of Eddyville. She was determined to be a fugitive from Jefferson County where she had failed to appear in court since March of 2022 for a criminal trespassing charge. Young was arrested on a Jefferson District Court bench warrant for failure to appear and she was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, December 25, 2024, around 7:45am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle collision in Kuttawa on Days Inn Drive. His investigation revealed a 2009 Hyundai, driven by Brandin P. King (41) of Grand Rivers, backed into a 2014 Dodge Caravan, driven by Ralph Vandiver (80) of Dawson Springs. King was found to be operating on a driver’s license which was previously suspended for a DUI. He was only allowed to be operating a vehicle with an approved ignition interlock device; however, the Hyundai he was in, was not equipped with such device. King was charged with Driving on a DUI Suspended License-1st Offense. There were no injuries reported in the collision.