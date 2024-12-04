Discover the Heartbeat of Our Community!

Are you ready to stay connected with everything happening in your community? From local news and upcoming events to stories that matter most, The Crittenden Press is your go-to source for reliable and engaging news. But there’s more – we’ve expanded our reach with the launch of the About Town Podcast to bring you closer to the action!
📰 This Week’s Highlights
- Construction Progress Around the Courthouse: Big changes are coming as the downtown area continues its transformation. In a recent full edition of The Crittenden Press we provided an in-depth look at how these developments will shape the heart of our town.
- Apps in March? Find out how Cole Springs is moving quickly ahead and new housing development will be taking occupancy applications this spring.
- Detention Center Update: We’ve broken down the numbers for 2024 and discussed how inflation impacts costs, census figures and local government decisions.
- Upcoming Events: From holiday parades to leaf collection deadlines, our calendar has all the key dates you need to mark!
SUBSCRIBE to the eEdition or Traditional Newspaper Here
🎙️ Tune In to the About Town Podcast
If you’re always on the go but still want to stay informed, the About Town Podcast is perfect for you! With episodes covering hot topics like local government updates, community events, and feature stories, it’s your audio gateway to everything happening in and around town.
📻 Whether you’re commuting or relaxing at home, the podcast keeps you connected in an entertaining and informative way. It's like a radio news program, but available anytime, anywhere.
LISTEN NOW TO TODAY'S NEWScast
🎄 Holiday Cheer is in the Air
The latest issue and podcast also feature a guide to festive activities around town. From the Christmas Parade to the holiday market, you won’t want to miss these opportunities to celebrate the season with friends and family.
📍 Get Involved
- Stay Informed: Bookmark The Crittenden Press for updates you can trust.
- Listen and Share: Check out the About Town Podcast and don’t forget to share it with your friends and neighbors!
- Engage: Have a story idea or event to share? Reach out and let us know – your community voice matters.
Together, let’s keep our community vibrant and informed. Happy reading and listening!