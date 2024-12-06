HOLIDAY Things to Do

The Living Christmas Tree hosted by
Community Arts Foundation
will have the following shows at Fohs Hall
NIGHTTIME SHOWS 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 7, Fri., Dec. 13, Sat., Dec. 14
DAYTIME SHOWS 2 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 8, Sun., Dec. 15
Free Admission
Donations Accepted
==============================
•Fredonia Christmas Parade’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Grand marshal is the cast and crew from Feagan’s Furniture.
•Marion’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade’s theme will be White Nights and Magical Lights. Parade lineup info will be available Thursday.
•Following Marion’s parade, the Lions Club will host its free Supper with Santa at the fairgrounds Agriculture Building.
•Eddyville will host Christmas in the Park Friday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m., at Eddyville City Park. There will be a parade, ice skating, gingerbread bouncy house, Christmas train and carriage rides. Families can enjoy caroling and savor coffee or treats from a food truck while waiting to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in person.
•Free on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Fohs Hall is a children’s event. It will include a reading of the How The Grinch Stole Christmas, a scavenger hunt, crafts and Santa will be there. The event is from 10 a.m., until noon.
•Main Street in Uniontown, Union County, will come alive on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Local residents will portray scenes inspired by some of the most beloved Christmas movies and stories, bringing cherished holiday memories to life. Visitors are invited to enjoy this festive event from the comfort of their cars in a special drive-through experience.
•Crittenden County Extension is offering classes Dec. 9-11 to make wreaths and evergreen balls. Classes are held at the Extension Annex.
•Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade, “Sweet Christmas,” is at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13.
•Deer Creek Church Live Nativity is 6-8 p.m., on Dec. 14, 15, 16 & 17.
•Cumberland River Homes’ “Christmas Laugh Out Loud” celebration and fundraising event is Dec. 13 at Salem Baptist Church.
•Sturgis Christmas Parade will be at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 with a special guest - Santa Claus!