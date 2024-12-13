Living Tree performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday

|Click Image to Enlarge
fill Fohs Hall with holiday cheer beginning tonight at
7 p.m.
Saturday's performance is at 7 p.m., and Sunday's matinee is at 2 p.m.
The adult choir that fills the tiered tree is directed by Corey Crider and accompanied by pianist Rebecca Johnson.
A children's choir will perform during the event, in addition to the handbell choir from Marion Methodist Church.
The event is free, but donations are accepted. Enjoy refreshments by local organizations following each performance.