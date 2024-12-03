Multiple injuries in KY 91 crash

A Chevrolet dump truck, driven by Paul Bealmear, 45, of Eddyville, KY, was traveling southbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. Upon over-correcting, the truck entered the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2024 GMC Sierra driven by Joshua Pottebaum, 44, of Princeton, KY.
A passenger in the Sierra, Jessica Pottebaum, 42, of Princeton, KY, sustained injuries and was airlifted to Nashville, TN, for treatment. Joshua Pottebaum was transported to Nashville, TN, by private vehicle. Paul Bealmear was transported by ambulance to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, KY.
Deputy Ladd was assisted at the scene by AmeriPro Ambulance Service, Princeton/Caldwell County Fire Department, Deputy Mac Englebright, and Stinnett Towing. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.