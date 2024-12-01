Lyon County Sheriff's Report

- On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 7:15am, Sheriff Brent White charged Tamara A. Gipson (47) of Eddyville with a Perjury-1st Degree complaint warrant from Lyon District Court. Gipson is accused of committing perjury during a juvenile court hearing when she testified to material, false statements, about a plea hearing which happened in a related Circuit Court case, after first being sworn and given a warning about perjury from a District Court Judge. This is the second perjury charge against Gipson in the last twelve months. In December of 2023, Gipson was indicted by a Lyon County Grand Jury for an unrelated offense of Perjury-1st Degree and she was convicted in August, 2024 of this crime. Gipson is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, around 2:20pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to a traffic hazard complaint from KYTC personnel on the East bound off-ramp of I-24 at Exit 40. Upon his arrival, he assisted a broken-down motorist by calling a tow truck to have a vehicle removed from the shoulder. While there, he observed a man (unrelated) on the exit ramp of the interstate and motioned for him to come off of the ramp. The man refused to get off the ramp and upon contact, he began to argue that he could legally stand on the exit ramp. When he was told that no pedestrians could be on a limited access highway by law, he yelled, got upset, and continued to be argumentative. He was arrested and charged with Stopping/Standing/Parking on Limited Access Highway. He was identified as James D. Owens (51) of Illinois. Owens was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.