No Main Street parking for Parade

There will be no parking along Main Street in downtown Marion from 3 p.m., until after Saturday’s Christmas Parade ends.
Both sides of Main Street from Depot Street to the traffic light at Bellville Street will be coned off starting two hours before the 5 p.m., parade begins.
Local law enforcement cautions parents to be especially attentive to children seeking candy by going into the street as motorized vehicles pass by.
Judges and Master of Ceremonies Cutter Singleton will be located on the balcony of Frazer Law Office.