Boom likely explosive New Year's revelry

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and the Marion Police Department both acknowledged receiving several calls from concerned residents, but officials said that as of now, the origin of the boom remains unknown.
While the source of the noise has not been confirmed, there are several possibilities that could explain it. These include a mining activity, sonic boom from military aircraft operating at high altitude, which can sometimes be heard far from the flight path due to atmospheric conditions, or a meteor or fireball breaking apart in the atmosphere, which can generate a sudden, explosion-like sound. At this point, authorities emphasized that no evidence has surfaced to point conclusively to any single cause.
Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head said reports so far indicate the incident appears to be isolated to Crittenden County and the immediate surrounding area such as around Sturgis, Clay and even Fredonia and Salem. He added that there have been no indications at this time that the boom was connected to any wider regional event.
It was very likely a charge of tannerite, some say, perhaps boosted by other additives.
