Local leaders heading to Frankfort Jan. 12

The trip will include meetings with area legislators – Rep. Jim Gooch, Rep. Steven Rudy Bridges, Sen. Jason Howell and Sen. Robbie Mills Carroll – to provide updates on county priorities, with a primary focus on water infrastructure projects. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said water issues will anchor the discussion, with time also expected for other local concerns.
As in past years, county officials also plan to meet with leaders of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to discuss ferry operations during the current budget and agreement renewal cycle, which will set funding for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, as well as updates related to the U.S. 641 project.
Additional stops are planned with economic development officials and at the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
