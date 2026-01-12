Lyon County Sherif's weekly report

- On Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at approximately 5 p.m., deputies served a Fayette District Court bench warrant on Gregory A. Stokes, 43, of Hickman. Stokes had previously failed to appear in court in an assault case. He awaits extradition back to Fayette County.
- On Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at approximately 9 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Shelby King, 30, of Kuttawa, at a residence on KY 93. King was the subject of a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for a probation violation for a felony offense. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler served a Jessamine District Court bench warrant on Jordan Palmer, 37, of Lancaster, for failure to appear. Palmer awaits extradition back to Jessamine County.
- On Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at approximately 8:14 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler was dispatched to a hit-and-run collision at a Kuttawa business. His investigation revealed a semi operated by Ngoc Thuc Tran, 29, of Carrollton, Texas, collided with a parked semi and left the scene. Once Tran was identified as the driver,his commercial truck dispatch was notified and directed him to return to the scene, where he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident - failure to render aid or assistance. Tran was issued a citation to appear in court Jan. 28, 2026.
- On Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, just after 9 a.m., deputies arrested and charged Anthony Pemberton, 43, of Georgetown, on a Woodford Circuit Court indictment warrant for second-degree escape. Pemberton awaits extradition back to Woodford County.
- On Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at approximately 3:25 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis was dispatched to a single-vehicle injury collision on KY 93 South. His investigation revealed a 2015 Kia driven by Amber L. Blick, 27, of Princeton, was traveling south on KY 93 when the vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver apparently overcorrected and lost control before exiting the opposite side of the roadway, traveling down a small embankment and colliding with a tree. Blick sustained a non-incapacitating injury and was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital.
- On Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at approximately 4:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Elkhorn Tavern Road for a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, a female exited the rear of the home and fled into a wooded area. She was located and detained by Deputy Josh Travis. A male subject was also located and detained by Deputy Bobby Beeler after he was found to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Deputies arrested and charged the following two offenders on arrest warrants from other jurisdictions:
Mae N. Frazier, 51, of Eddyville, charged with a failure to appear bench warrant from Fayette District Court. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center, where she awaits extradition back to Fayette County.
Tyler R. Frazier, 32, of Eddyville, charged with two failure to appear bench warrants from Grant District Court. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center, where he awaits extradition back to Grant County. Mae Frazier is the mother of Tyler Frazier.
