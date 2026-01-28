Pages
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Printed newspaper will be late today
Due to delivery issues from our printing plant in Elkton, Ky., The Press will be a bit late today. We hope to have it in Marion by 1pm., or shortly thereafter. Digital subscribers will not see a delay.
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
January 28, 2026
