Thursday, January 8, 2026

CCHS girls tonight vs Lyon; Boys at Ft. Campbell Friday

Results and upcoming games were set this week in the Second Region All “A” Classic for both girls’ and boys’ basketball.

In girls’ play Monday, Lyon County defeated Fort Campbell 80-18, and Crittenden County routed Dawson Springs 64-13. Caldwell County and Livingston Central advanced with byes. 

Semifinal games will be played Thursday, Jan. 8, at Dawson Springs, with Caldwell County facing Livingston Central at 6 p.m., followed by Crittenden County against Lyon County at 7:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. at Dawson Springs.

Boys’ tournament action on Tuesday saw Dawson Springs defeat Livingston Central 67-59, University Heights beat Fort Campbell 73-64, Lyon County cruise past Caldwell County 80-43, and Crittenden County knock off Heritage Christian Academy 68-48. 

Semifinals will be played Friday, Jan. 9, at Fort Campbell, with Dawson Springs meeting University Heights at 6 p.m., followed by Crittenden County versus Lyon County at 7:30 p.m. The boys’ championship game is set for Saturday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Campbell.

Winners of each tournament will advance to the All “A” state tournament later this month.

