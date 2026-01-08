CCHS girls tonight vs Lyon; Boys at Ft. Campbell Friday

In girls’ play Monday, Lyon County defeated Fort Campbell 80-18, and Crittenden County routed Dawson Springs 64-13. Caldwell County and Livingston Central advanced with byes.
Semifinal games will be played Thursday, Jan. 8, at Dawson Springs, with Caldwell County facing Livingston Central at 6 p.m., followed by Crittenden County against Lyon County at 7:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. at Dawson Springs.
Boys’ tournament action on Tuesday saw Dawson Springs defeat Livingston Central 67-59, University Heights beat Fort Campbell 73-64, Lyon County cruise past Caldwell County 80-43, and Crittenden County knock off Heritage Christian Academy 68-48.
Semifinals will be played Friday, Jan. 9, at Fort Campbell, with Dawson Springs meeting University Heights at 6 p.m., followed by Crittenden County versus Lyon County at 7:30 p.m. The boys’ championship game is set for Saturday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Campbell.
Winners of each tournament will advance to the All “A” state tournament later this month.
