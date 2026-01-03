Launch Pad opens today at former True Value building

The center, located at 223 Sturgis Road, was founded by area youth baseball coach Colby Davis and is designed to provide advanced instruction and player evaluations supported by Lexington-based Pitching Performance and Hitting Performance Labs.
The Launch Pad will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Team assessment slots are filled, but individual evaluation spots remain available by contacting Davis or general manager Tyler Boone.
The facility is being developed in two phases. Phase One opens this weekend with a 5,500-square-foot baseball and softball training area featuring multiple turfed hitting and pitching cages. Phase Two, expected to be completed this spring, will add a 14,000-square-foot gym with 24-hour access. When complete, the complex will exceed 20,000 square feet.
A separate 1,350-square-foot jiu-jitsu space also opens Jan. 3 and will be led by Brandon Ottosen of Inward Quest Jiu-Jitsu of Marion.
During the grand opening, guests can take part in free hitting assessments and a Bat Demo Day, with members receiving discounts on bats, gloves and other equipment through a partnership with Baseline Sports. Bats will be available on-site for players to test before purchasing.
“We’re thrilled to open The Launch Pad this weekend,” Davis said. “This project was shaped through vision and prayer. We look forward to welcoming everyone from Marion, Crittenden County, West Kentucky, Southern Indiana and Southern Illinois to our open house.”
More information is available by calling 270-994-2019, messaging The Launch Pad on Facebook, or visiting wkylaunchpad.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment