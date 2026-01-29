Possibly wintry precip over Weekend & Next Week

Gov. Andy Beshear says 10 people died as a result of the winter storm that moved through the state starting late last week. Now, a prolonged stretch of dangerous cold is expected to impact West Kentucky beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday, with the potential for a Cold Weather Advisory or possibly an Extreme Cold Warning, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.
An arctic cold front is forecast to move through the area late Thursday night into early Friday, bringing sharply colder temperatures and hazardous wind chills. Wind chill values are expected to remain in the single digits to near zero during the day Friday, then drop to between zero and 15 degrees below zero Friday night into Saturday morning. Daytime wind chills Saturday are expected to stay in the single digits, with bitter conditions lingering into Sunday morning.
Confidence is also increasing that scattered snow showers will accompany the cold air. The best chances for snow are Friday morning and again Saturday morning. While only light accumulations or a dusting of snow are expected, brief periods of reduced visibility are possible during heavier snow showers. At this time, widespread travel impacts are not anticipated.
Looking ahead, forecasters are monitoring another system that could affect the region Tuesday night through Wednesday night. While confidence remains low, conditions may support a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, or rain. Minor accumulations are possible, though it is too early to determine whether travel impacts will occur. Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts in the coming days.
