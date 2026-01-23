Here's the latest on what's ahead

MARION, Ky. – The National Weather Service this morning says Marion is near a sharp snowfall gradient as a major winter storm moves through the region, with totals ranging from 6 to 8 inches in southern parts of Crittenden County to potentially 12 inches or more closer to the Ohio River.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect, and forecasters say the storm will bring major travel impacts. Confidence remains high that much of the area will receive at least 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists say mixing along the southern edge of the system is expected to create a sharp cutoff in snowfall near the Tennessee border, limiting totals there. The highest snowfall projections have shifted farther northeast, with the heaviest amounts now expected closer to Evansville.
The coming weather is likely to affect our publication schedule next week as The Press is printed in Elkton, Ky., right near the Tennessee border where icing is projected. As of now, our printing agent tells us to expect a one-day delay so that means the paper may not hit the streets until Thursday. The Press will continue to post and publish online across our digital platforms.
Below are the last projection maps from the National Weather Service. Click them to enlarge.
