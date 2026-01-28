School out in Crittenden for rest of week

Crittenden County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week, due to continued hazardous road conditions and inclement weather.
The district will use NTI days for Thursday, Jan. 29, and Friday, Jan. 30. Kindergarten through 2nd grade students should complete paper assignments for Days 5 and 6, while students in grades 3-12 should complete work digitally on Google Classroom.
The school district says that, as always, teachers are available via email, ParentSquare, and Google Classroom for assistance.
