Local man changed with Salem vandalism

SALEM, Ky. – Livingston County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Salem man Wednesday after responding to reports of spray paint damage to multiple vehicles and structures across the city, including graffiti or "tags" of a potentially antisemitic nature discovered on a Salem Fire Department overhead door.
Chief Deputy Shannon Edging said deputies were called to the Salem area around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 and,
|Watson
following an investigation, arrested 43-year-old Richard T. Watson of Salem. Deputies said Watson physically resisted during the arrest and had to be restrained.
Mayor Gary Damron said multiple locations were damaged, including a pharmacy, the fire department, a church, a healthcare clinic and four privately owned vehicles. Authorities continued checking the area for additional damage as the investigation unfolded.
Watson was charged with eight felony counts of first-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
He was also served with a Livingston County District Court bench warrant for failure to appear on an original public intoxication charge filed Jan. 14. Court records show Watson was released on his own recognizance after spending the night in jail but failed to appear for a scheduled court date Jan. 22.
After his arrest Wednesday, Watson was medically cleared and lodged in the McCracken County Jail. Deputy Brandon Vargas is the lead investigator in the case.
