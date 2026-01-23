WARMING CENTER OPENING TODAY

MARION, Ky. – Crittenden County Community and Recreation Center (former National Guard Armory on Rochester Street) will be open until further notice as an emergency warming center starting this afternoon as dangerously cold weather moves into the area.
Access to the facility will be 24/7. Animals will not be allowed on the property. Only humans. There will be no food available, and no amenities beyond warmth, running water in sinks and restrooms. Individuals seeking shelter are encouraged to bring their own cots or blankets.
Law enforcement and emergency management personnel will check on the facility regularly, though it will not be continuously monitored. Parking lots will be kept as clear as possible.
