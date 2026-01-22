Marion man charged in high-speed chase

A Marion man is facing multiple felony charges after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 24 that ended with his arrest in Marshall County.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded Jan. 15 to a report of a stolen vehicle entering Marshall County from McCracken County. The vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, had been reported stolen to the Hopkinsville Police Department and was confirmed to still be listed as stolen.
Authorities said the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield. Marshall County deputies took over the pursuit once the vehicle crossed into their jurisdiction and also attempted a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as Everette Tabor, 43, of Marion, allegedly used the stolen vehicle to strike a deputy’s patrol car while fleeing. Deputies reported Tabor reached speeds of at least 100 mph beforeexiting I-24. A PIT maneuver was then used to stop the vehicle, and Tabor was taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered a glass smoking device containing methamphetamine and a syringe. Authorities also determined Tabor had an active parole violation warrant for absconding supervision, failure to cooperate with a parole officer and failure to report a change of address.
Court records show Tabor was charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, drug paraphernalia possession, resisting arrest, reckless driving and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. He was also charged by McCracken County with receiving stolen property related to possession of the vehicle.
Tabor was scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 21 in Marshall District Court before Judge Jack Telle.
