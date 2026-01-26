Monday, January 26, 2026

Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

- On Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, around 5:35 a.m., Sheriff Brent White was dispatched to a single-vehicle, minor-injury collision on U.S. 62 in Suwanee. His investigation revealed a 2008 Ford pickup operated by Peter Morgan, 58, of Eddyville, was westbound on U.S. 62 when he encountered ice on the roadway while navigating a hill. Morgan lost control of the vehicle before it collided with a guardrail and overturned in the roadway. He declined medical attention at the scene but complained of upper torso pain. Lyon County EMS and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel assisted White at the scene.

- On Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, around 6:10 a.m., White was dispatched to a single-vehicle collision west of Suwanee on U.S. 62. Following his investigation of the previously listed collision, he responded to this scene and located a 2007 GMC pickup driven by Stanley Walker, 86, of Grand Rivers. Walker encountered ice on the roadway near Dustin Road and lost control before exiting the right shoulder and colliding with a ditch. The vehicle came to rest off the roadway in a field. Walker was not injured.

- On Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, around 10:15 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Keila Wynn, 46, of Eddyville. She was served with a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to pay. She later posted a cash bond and was released from custody.

- On Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, around 1:49 p.m., deputies charged Christopher G. Watkins, 48, of Auburn, with two Logan District Court bench warrants, both for contempt of court. Watkins awaits extradition to Logan County.

- On Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, around 7:15 p.m., Brian K. Odom, 43, of Eddyville, was located by deputies on Sarah Lane in Eddyville. Odom was arrested by Deputy Shannon Oliver on a Crittenden Circuit Court indictment warrant for flagrant nonsupport. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.

