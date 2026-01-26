Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

- On Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, around 6:10 a.m., White was dispatched to a single-vehicle collision west of Suwanee on U.S. 62. Following his investigation of the previously listed collision, he responded to this scene and located a 2007 GMC pickup driven by Stanley Walker, 86, of Grand Rivers. Walker encountered ice on the roadway near Dustin Road and lost control before exiting the right shoulder and colliding with a ditch. The vehicle came to rest off the roadway in a field. Walker was not injured.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, around 10:15 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Keila Wynn, 46, of Eddyville. She was served with a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to pay. She later posted a cash bond and was released from custody.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, around 1:49 p.m., deputies charged Christopher G. Watkins, 48, of Auburn, with two Logan District Court bench warrants, both for contempt of court. Watkins awaits extradition to Logan County.
- On Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, around 7:15 p.m., Brian K. Odom, 43, of Eddyville, was located by deputies on Sarah Lane in Eddyville. Odom was arrested by Deputy Shannon Oliver on a Crittenden Circuit Court indictment warrant for flagrant nonsupport. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
