Emergency Management draws up storm plans

|County officials and emergency responders met this morning in Marion.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. — Crittenden County emergency response and vital services officials met this morning to coordinate preparation and their anticipated response as dangerously cold weather and heavy snow are expected to move into the region overnight.
County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom declared a countywide state of emergency Friday morning. Marion Mayor D’Anna Browning issued a citywide state of emergency, and Gov. Andy Beshear has also issued a statewide emergency declaration.
Newcom urged everyone to stay home and stay safe and to avoid unnecessary travel. He said emergency response crews will be working diligently through the storm and afterward to make sure vital services remain available and major travel corridors are passable.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Highways will prioritize snow and ice removal on U.S. 60 and U.S. 641, which it considers primary routes. Other highways, including KY 120, KY 723, KY 91 North, KY 365, KY 1668 and other secondary state highways, may not be cleared until major routes are passable and can remain so. Newcom said county crews will assist on some secondary state routes when possible, but conditions on lesser-traveled roads could remain poor depending on snowfall rates, which Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley said could reach up to 2 inches per hour at times.
County road crews began salting and preparing critical areas ahead of the storm and will continue extended operations through the weekend as conditions allow. Back roads with little or no residential traffic may not receive attention until later next week.
Emergency officials urged motorists who must travel to pack blankets, dress in layers, carry water, have a charged cellphone and avoid leaving their vehicles if stranded. Ambulance services, water departments and other essential operations have arranged staffing plans to ensure continuity of services, with some personnel prepared to remain on site if travel becomes impossible.
Officials reiterated that residents should stay off roadways if at all possible as the storm progresses.
Marion Police Chief Bobby West said officers will assist with travel for vital service personnel who reside in the city. Call 270-965-3500 to arrange assistance.
The Crittenden County Office Complex and Marion City Hall will remain open for emergencies.
The Crittenden County Emergency Operations Center on Industrial Drive has been activated but will not be continuously staffed, as emergency personnel will be deployed in the field. Hurley said he can be contacted as needed through normal emergency channels.
The Crittenden County Community Center, the former armory, is opening Friday afternoon as an emergency warming center and will remain open 24 hours a day until further notice. The facility is intended for human shelter only; animals will not be allowed on the property. No food will be provided, and amenities are limited to running water in sinks and restrooms. Individuals seeking shelter are encouraged to bring their own cots or blankets. Law enforcement and emergency management personnel will check the site regularly, though it will not be continuously monitored. Parking lots will be kept as clear as possible.
Stay tuned to The Crittenden Press online and its digital platforms for further storm-related information.
No comments:
Post a Comment