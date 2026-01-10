Three will seek county judge's post in Livingston

The most competitive contests are for county judge/executive and sheriff, where multiple candidates have filed to appear on the May ballot. In contrast, the Salem-area magistrate seat held by Brad Hunter appears settled, with the incumbent drawing no challengers.
The race for county judge/executive in Livingston County includes three candidates, setting up a competitive primary and a general election in the fall. Incumbent Michael Williams is seeking re-election after winning a 2024 special election to fill the remainder of a term vacated by former judge Garrett Gruber. Also filing on Friday, the final day to register, was Democratic candidate Teris Swanson, who had been appointed by the governor as interim judge/executive before she and Williams squared off in the November 2024 special election. Williams defeated Swanson with 54 percent of the vote, 2,682 to 2,287. Republican Tina Gay Tinsley has also filed to run for county judge/executive.
The sheriff’s race is equally crowded, with four Republican candidates. Glenn Gordon, Shannon Edging, Donald Crawford and Shawn Malston are all seeking the GOP nomination. With no Democratic candidates filed for sheriff, the Republican primary will effectively determine the next sheriff.
No comments:
Post a Comment