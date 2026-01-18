Lyon County Sheriff's Weekly Report

- On Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, around 9:30 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler arrested Robert E. Gaines II, 33, on a criminal complaint warrant from Lyon District Court. Gaines was the subject of an investigation that began in November 2025 and was conducted by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office after complaints were received regarding a registered sex offender who was reportedly using aliases on social media accounts in violation of KRS 17.544.
Gaines, who resides on KY 819 (Sunnyside Loop) near Kuttawa, is a convicted sex offender from Livingston County and a lifetime registrant on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry. He was charged with two counts of sex offender registrant social media identity violation. Gaines faces a similar charge in Marshall County, along with possession of marijuana. That case was investigated by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in September 2025 and remains pending in court. Gaines was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center and later posted a cash bond before being released. The Lyon County investigation is being led by Deputy Beeler.
- On Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing after 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested and served the following warrants:
Michael M. Whitney, 36, of Scottsville was charged with a failure-to-appear bench warrant from Bullitt Circuit Court related to a fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment case. Whitney awaits extradition to Bullitt County.
John R. Kingston, 41, of Fredonia was charged with a contempt of court bench warrant from Lyon Circuit Court related to a child support case. Kingston was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Megan L. Sowders, 37, of Bowling Green was charged with two Warren District Court bench warrants for failure to appear and nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines related to two theft cases. Sowders awaits extradition to Warren County.
- On Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, just after 8 a.m., deputies served additional arrest warrants on Sowders, who was still in custody. She was charged with two Warren District Court bench warrants, one for failure to appear in a theft case and another for contempt of court in a traffic case. Sowders awaits extradition to Warren County.
- On Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, just after 9 a.m., deputies served two arrest warrants on Christina J. Griggs, 49, of Hopkinsville. Griggs was charged on two failure-to-appear bench warrants from MuhlenbergDistrict Court related to two DUI cases. Griggs awaits extradition to Muhlenberg County.
- On Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, just after 10 p.m., Deputy Beeler and Kentucky State Police troopers responded to Panther Creek Road and located fugitive Justin A. Kingston, 35, of Kuttawa, hiding in a residence. He was arrested without incident and served with a McCracken District Court bench warrant for contempt of court in a domestic violence assault case. Kingston was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, around 3:45 p.m., Chief Deputy Adams arrested Billy Ashley, 78, of Kuttawa, on an arrest warrant from Lyon District Court related to violation of a Kentucky EPO or DVO. Ashley voluntarily surrendered at the sheriff’s office and was later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The case was investigated by Chief Deputy Adams.
- On Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, around 3:17 p.m., deputies arrested Aurea E. Hernandez, 31, of Tennessee, and served a Tennessee parole warrant. Hernandez awaits extradition to Tennessee.
- On Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, around 2 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis arrested Fredy Anzures-Anzures, 37, a citizen of Mexico, on a federal warrant for arrest of an alien based on a final order of removal. Anzures-Anzures was released from state corrections custody that day, where he had been serving a state prison sentence, and was lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.
- On Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, around 9:30 p.m., deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers were dispatched to a disturbance on Center Ridge Road in southern Lyon County. Upon arrival, it was determined many of the involved parties had left the scene. Deputy Travis later located a vehicle and its occupants in Lamasco on KY 1097. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Following an investigation, Kristy M. Cotton, 48, of Eddyville, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with DUI, first offense, and failure to notify the Transportation Cabinet of an address change. Cotton was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The investigation into the initial disturbance was conducted by Deputy Travis, and no additional charges are expected.
