Lyon County Sheriff's Weekly Report

- On Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, around 5 a.m., the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint concerning a fugitive staying at a Kuttawa residence. Over the next four hours, sheriff’s office personnel positively identified the fugitive and confirmed three active warrants for his arrest in Kentucky and one warrant from Illinois.
- Sheriff Brent White petitioned Lyon District Court for a search warrant for the residence, which was granted. Around 9:20 a.m., members of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Eddyville Police Department and Kentucky State Police executed the warrant. The only occupant of the home was the fugitive. He initially disregarded verbal commands to exit a bedroom; however, after the deployment of pepper spray, he surrendered without further incident. A subsequent search of the home yielded additional evidence, including suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Shane L. Jones, 52, of Paducah, was arrested by White and charged with contempt of court/resistance to order (McCracken Circuit Court), bail jumping (McCracken Circuit Court), failure to appear (Marshall District Court), failure to appear or pay (Massac County, Illinois), possession of a controlled substance, first degree (meth), third or greater offense (Lyon County, new), possession of marijuana (Lyon County, new), and possession of drug paraphernalia (Lyon County, new). Jones was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, around 10:30 a.m., White charged Harold A. Hale, 56, of Kuttawa, in connection with items found in his possession at the Kuttawa residence searched the previous day pursuant to a District Court search warrant. Hale voluntarily surrendered at the sheriff’s office and wascharged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, third or greater offense; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- On Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, just before 11 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler served a court summons on Angela G. Mallory, 27, of Princeton. Mallory was charged with assault, fourth degree (domestic violence), minor injury, related to an incident on Dec. 26 that was investigated by Deputy Shannon Oliver. Mallory faces a January court date in Lyon District Court.
- On Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at 4 p.m., Beeler was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa. His investigation determined a 2014 GMC Sierra, driven by Steve A. Meredith, 62, of Kuttawa, was attempting to make a left turn onto Days Inn Drive when the driver failed to see an oncoming vehicle and failed to yield the right of way. The second vehicle was a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Christina Pendley, 49, of Eddyville. Both drivers reported no injuries.
- On Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, around 3:15 p.m., Rose Russell, 43, of Paducah, was arrested after surrendering at the sheriff’s office on a Daviess District Court bench warrant charging nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. Russell was later released after posting a cash bond.
