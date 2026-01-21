Winter Weather Watch for Friday - Sunday

A winter storm could bring several inches of snow and dangerous cold to the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service Paducah.
Forecasters have issued a Winter Storm Watch for late Friday night through Sunday afternoon, citing increasing confidence that a heavier band of snow may move into parts of the region. Snowfall totals could reach several inches, with some locations possibly exceeding 5 inches, though dry air to the north could sharply limit accumulation there.
Travel impacts are likely, particularly for travel, as arctic air settles into the area. Wind chills are expected to drop below zero and could approach 10 below at times during the weekend.
Probabilities for moderate to major impacts have increased compared to earlier forecasts, including hazardous or potentially impossible driving conditions and possible closures and infrastructure disruptions.
Forecasters said uncertainties remain regarding the exact placement of the heaviest snow band, the timing of precipitation onset, and whether any mixed precipitation could occur.
Residents are urged to monitor forecasts closely and prepare for hazardous travel conditions beginning Friday night. Another forecast update is expected Wednesday afternoon.
