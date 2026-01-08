Superintendent eval on agenda for tonight's meeting

The agenda includes presentations on the Comprehensive and District Improvement Plans, test score updates and a new data dashboard. Board members are also expected to consider approval of a memorandum of agreement with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the district local and state board facilities hearing report, the district facility plan and an agreement with ATLAS Kids for Applied Behavior Analysis services.
The meeting will also include the superintendent standards report and other discussion before the board enters closed session for a superintendent evaluation. The board will reconvene in open session prior to adjournment.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, in the Rocket Arena Conference Room.
