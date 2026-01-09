Hang Up | Don't fall for scam going around county

In the scam, callers claim the victim missed jury duty and falsely identify themselves as being from the sheriff’s office. The caller then pressures the person to provide money or personal information, often threatening arrest or jail time if payment is not made immediately.
Residents are urged to hang up immediately if they receive such a call. Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head said law enforcement agencies do not call individuals to demand money, fines or payments over the phone, and they will never threaten arrest as a way to collect funds.
Sheriff Head reminds the public to never give personal or financial information over the phone to unsolicited callers. Anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized by this scam should report it to local law enforcement.
