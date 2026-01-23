Siemens plant here will expand manufacturing

Though the company said it could not provide a specific timetable these changes are expected in the coming months. The move will shift certain manufacturing functions into a single hub in Marion, while Louisville will continue to operate as an administrative office.
The work transitioning to Marion involves production tied to wayside control systems, including wayside houses, also known as bungalows. According to the company, these systems support rail crossings and other trackside infrastructure and provide real-time information to train crews, surrounding communities, and rail operations centers located hundreds of miles away.
Stay tuned for the full edition of The Crittenden Press for further details and local reaction to the expansion.
No comments:
Post a Comment