City preparing for winter storm

State Meteorologist are reporting that the City of Marion should anticipate 8 to 12 inches of snow from Friday evening through Sunday morning. We wish to encourage everyone to refrain from traveling during this time unless absolutely necessary. It is likely that between utility lines leaks and continued snow accumulation resources will be strained to provide safe conditions. If you experience power outages, please make sure to direct your communication to your power provider. Customers might consider setting a faucet for a minor drip to help prevent freezing. If you have an emergency, as always, contact 911.
Over the next 24 hours, the city will continue in preparation for the winter weather event. Salt will be applied to main roads, however, with wind chill and temperatures expected to reach below 10 degrees, effectiveness will be limited. Wind and continued accumulation will mean that even roads cleared will be subject to drifts and dangerous conditions. Efforts to keep roads passable will prioritize main roads, secondary roads, then alleyways.
The City of Marion would like to remind the community that it is unlawful to throw, push, or place any ice or snow from private property, sidewalks, or driveways onto streets and alleys. Please help to keep our community safe during these dangerous winter storms.
We encourage you to check on your neighbors and those you suspect may be at risk, the greatest strength of a small town is our capacity to watch out for each other. In the event you need access to a warming center, please call dispatch at (270)965-3500 for information or assistance. We recommend you keep your phones charged and create a winter emergency kit not only for your home, but also for the car. This will be a lifesaver in the event you become stranded.
Adam Ledford, City Administrator
No comments:
Post a Comment