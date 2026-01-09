LEGISLATIVE REVIEW | By KY Sen. Jason Howell

As a member of the Senate Majority Caucus, I can assure you our focus remains on you, the Kentucky taxpayer. We continue to advance fiscally responsible, pro-growth, conservative policies that have helped strengthen Kentucky over the past decade.
You will notice in your upcoming paycheck that more of your hard-earned dollars are staying with you. Through pragmatic and thoughtful individual income tax reductions crafted by the legislature, the rate has been lowered from 6 percent to 3.5 percent, with the most recent 0.5 percent reduction taking effect January 1. Each half-percent reduction keeps approximately $700 million in the pockets of Kentucky families, providing greater flexibility as households manage rising costs.
Throughout this session, lawmakers will focus on issues that matter most to Kentuckians, including affordability, economic growth, education, housing, job creation, public safety, and more.
As a budget session, the coming months will be critical and demanding, as the legislature’s primary responsibility is to adopt a new two-year state budget and road plan. Under Kentucky’s constitution, the process begins in the House of Representatives, which drafts and passes the initial budget before sending it to the Senate. Once received, the Senate can propose changes, advocate for district priorities, and negotiate final spending decisions with House counterparts.
In addition to the budget, the General Assembly is considering individual policy bills. Any bill may be filed in either chamber and must move through committee review, floor debate, and votes in both chambers. Bills may be amended through committee substitutes or floor amendments, and identical versions must pass the House and Senate before being sent to the governor.
During week one, several notable Senate bills were filed, including legislation related to public safety, education, and economic policy.
As the session moves forward, attention will turn to committee work. Committees will begin reviewing legislation, hearing public testimony, and shaping bills before they reach the Senate floor, where many ofthe most substantive discussions take place.
Week one sets the tone, but the most consequential decisions of the session still lie ahead. As lawmakers continue their work on the budget and consider legislation affecting communities across the commonwealth, public engagement and transparency will remain central to the process.
Kentuckians can stay engaged by visiting legislature.ky.gov for schedules, bill text, and voting records. Committee meetings and floor proceedings are available live and on demand through KET and the Legislative Research Commission.
Today is also National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a day to honor the service, sacrifice, and commitment of law enforcement officers who protect our communities. Any day is an opportunity to show your support by sending thank-you notes or sharing positive stories online.
Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving you in the Kentucky Senate. If you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, I encourage you to reach out to my office by emailing me at Jason.Howell@kylegislature.gov or by calling me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181.
Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Howell serves as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-chairs the Tobacco Settlement Committee. He is vice chair on the License and Occupation Standing Committee and the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committees. He is a member of the Senate Committees on Banking and Insurance, and Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor. Additionally, Howell serves on the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee.
