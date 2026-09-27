Lyon County Sheriff Report

EDDYVILLE, Ky. On Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, just after 3 p.m., Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries on eastbound Interstate 24 at the 34-mile marker. The investigation revealed that a 2024 Nissan Sentra, driven by Joshua T. Sabala, 34, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was traveling east when it passed a vehicle in the right-hand lane of I-24. Sabala’s vehicle then left its lane and sideswiped a 2019 Honda Odyssey, driven by Alexis A. Tolley, 28, of Marion, which was also eastbound in the left lane. Both vehicles ended up on the emergency strip. Marshall County EMS transported Tolley to a Paducah hospital for evaluation of her injuries. Sabala was not injured. The Kuttawa Fire Department and Marshall County EMS assisted White at the scene.
- On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, around 11 a.m., Sheriff Brent White responded to a walk-in complaint from a family at the sheriff’s office. While he was trying to assist the family, a woman with the party became upset and began screaming and cursing. She was told she was detained. When officers tried to restrain her, she physically resisted arrest and began kicking and hitting law enforcement personnel in the office before damaging property on the walls and two desks. After she was restrained, Lyon County EMS was called to evaluate her because she had begun hitting her head on a door. When EMS arrived, she refused to allow an examination. The woman was identified as Liberty A. Jones, 21, of Eddyville. She was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Jones was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, around 5:30 p.m., Deputies Kip Darnell and Bobby Beeler responded to a complaint about an intoxicated person on Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa. They located a truck driver outside his vehicle who was so intoxicated from alcoholic beverages that he could hardly stand. Following a brief investigation, he was arrested and identified as Ryan P. Molt, 41, of Lincoln, Nebraska. Molt was charged with first-offense alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, just before 8:30 p.m., Deputies Bobby Beeler and Kip Darnell responded to a suspicious person complaint on the U.S. 62 Cumberland River bridge. Beeler located and identified the man as Casey M. Hughes, 31, of Jackson, Mississippi. Hughes was found to be a fugitive from Warren County for failure to appear in Warren District Court. He was arrested and later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at 11 p.m., Deputies Bobby Beeler and Kip Darnell conducted a traffic stop near Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa. The investigation revealed that the 2005 Toyota Camry was driven by Mackenzie Redd, 35, of Kuttawa. Redd has not possessed a driver’s license since 2011 and has had 11 prior incidents for driving on a suspended license. Redd was later arrested and charged with having anunilluminated rear license plate and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. A passenger, Tonya M. Breaux, 65, of Kuttawa, was cited to court for possession of marijuana. Redd was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, around 10 p.m., Deputies Luke Fraley and Bradley Dunning were assisting Kentucky State Police with a traffic safety checkpoint on U.S. 62 when they encountered a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver, identified as Marissa L. Perine, 24, of New Florence, Missouri, was cited to court for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
A passenger, identified as Andrea L. Mudd, 45, of Warrenton, Missouri, was arrested by Fraley and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, involving methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia possession. Mudd was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, just before noon, members of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Western Kentucky Violent Crime Task Force conducted an investigation at 960 McKinney Road in Kuttawa. The investigation resulted in the detention of three adults who were present during a law enforcement search of the property.
Mandy L. Waldridge, 46, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, was arrested and served with a McCracken District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. Waldridge also was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, involving methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and drug paraphernalia possession.
Raymond C. Crisp, 38, of Benton, also was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug paraphernalia possession.
Bonnie J. Redd, 60, of Kuttawa, was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance involving 2 grams or more of methamphetamine, first offense, and drug paraphernalia possession.
Crisp, Redd and Waldridge were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The investigation is being led by Beeler and task force officers.
- On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, around 9:40 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant on Jason R. Owens, 51, after he was extradited to Kentucky from Alabama. Owens faces a felony probation violation in Lyon Circuit Court. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
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