County property tax unchanged in 2021

Crittenden County property tax rates will be unchanged in 2021.
The fiscal court set its tax rates for the year during last week’s regular monthly meeting and they’re a replica of 2020.
Real property taxes – the ones homeowners and landowners pay on real estate – will remain at 12.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The county’s inventory tax will stay at 12.4 and inventory in transit and personal aircraft will not be taxed. Documented watercraft will be 12.4 again, but the county has few documented boats, if any. Those are boats that measure five net tons or greater, which are typically 26 feet or longer.
The county has little fundamental control on other local taxing districts, but must formally accept those rates. The public health tax will remain at 3 cents and the library tax at 5 cents.