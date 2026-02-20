Items recovered from Sunday burglary

|Sheriff Head inventories items
recovered on Thursday.
Breauna Moon is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; convicted felon in possession of a firearm; receiving stolen property; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head said a passerby reported seeing some of the stolen items at a residence in the Levias community Thursday. During the investigation, additional items were located at a nearby home on Zion Cemetery Road.
When deputies arrived at that residence, they found Moon along with items believed to have been stolen from the cabin. An inventory of recovered property included two long guns, knives, a welder, boots, tools and maple syrup. The recovered items were valued between $10,000 and $15,000, according to the sheriff.
Assisting in the investigation and recovery were Deputy James Duncan and Special Deputy Jason Hurley.
Sheriff Head said another person of interest remains at large and may be the male suspect captured on surveillance video inside the cabin during the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department at 270-965-3400.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
No comments:
Post a Comment