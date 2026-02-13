Clark, missing woman, last seen heading into W.V.

Capt. Christopher Lauer of the Campbell County Police Department said Maria Shadonn Clark, 38, was last seen on surveillance video around 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, making purchases at a convenience store in Campbell County near Alexandria, Ky., including fuel and an Android phone-charging device.
Clark is known to use an iPhone, and Lauer said the purchase of the Android charger leads investigators to believe she may be in possession of a second phone.
Nothing in the video rises to the level of suspicion that would be alarming, Lauer said. However, investigators continue to search in earnest for the missing woman. She has not been in contact with her family since Feb. 4.
“She was laughing with the clerk and behaving consistently with someone who was traveling,” he added.
Authorities say that all indications at that time were that Clark was alone.
Lauer said Clark had previously visited the area and has an acquaintance there. He also noted that a cellphone ping placed her in the Ohio area several hours before the Campbell County store footage, though the ping was not precise enough to determine whether she was in Kentucky or Ohio at the time.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 6, a private license plate reader system detected Clark’s vehicle heading into Huntington, W.Va., area near the Kentucky state line.
The Campbell County Police Department has opened an investigation, and entered Clark into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person. Lauer said there was “zero indication” at the point she was seen on camera in Campbell County that Clark’s life was in danger or that she had been abducted.
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and Marion Police Department continue assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 270-965-3500 or their local law enforcement agency. #Missingperson
